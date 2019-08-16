(Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke, seeking to reset his struggling campaign, rolled out a plan Friday aimed at combating “hate and violence” in the U.S. after a mass shooting seemingly inspired by white supremacy in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

The plan would require the FBI and Justice Department to prioritize right-wing violence and establish white nationalism as a terrorist threat to Americans.

O’Rourke proposed to nudge social media companies to set up operations to remove “hateful activities” on their websites to limit the proliferation of such thinking.

His plan also includes gun control measures such as universal background checks, banning assault weapons, a gun registry and licensing system and a mandatory buyback program for banned firearms.

* The Democratic National Committee holds its meeting Aug. 22-24 in San Francisco. All Democratic presidential candidates are expected to speak.* The next round of Democratic presidential debates is Sept. 12-13 in Houston. So far, nine candidates have qualified to participate.

