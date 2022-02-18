(Bloomberg) -- The O2 complex on London’s River Thames has been damaged by a storm sweeping the south of England.

Videos of some of the dome’s fabric panels being torn and lifted away during Storm Eunice were widely shared on social media. Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. operates the complex, which includes an indoor arena, a cinema, exhibition space, bars and restaurants.

Affected areas have been cleared and the arena will remain closed for the rest of the day, a spokesperson for AEG said by email. “We will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly,” they added.

The complex was built within the former Millennium Dome, which opened to the public in 2000 to celebrate the new millennium.

