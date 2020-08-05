Oak Street Health Is Said to Price IPO Shares at $21 Each

(Bloomberg) -- Oak Street Health Inc. is set to price shares in its initial public offering at $21 apiece, above the marketed range, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

NOTE: Co. marketed 15.625 million shares at $19 to $20 each, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions Price range was boosted from $15 to $17 earlier: filings

Person asked not to be identified discussing private information

A representative for Oak Street declined to comment

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering: filings

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.