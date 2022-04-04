(Bloomberg) -- A plan by the Oakland A’s to build a stadium, luxury condominiums, office and retail space on the city’s waterfront should be blocked, groups representing business interests said in a lawsuit.

Groups representing truckers, ocean carriers, terminal operators, longshore workers and other port-related businesses, many of them union-organized, argue the city shouldn’t have approved the environmental impact report for the Oakland Waterfront Ballpark District Project. They are asking a California state court in to rescind the city’s approval of the project last month.

The report didn’t “adequately disclose, analyze, or mitigate all of the significant adverse impacts this massive and disruptive redevelopment on the working waterfront will cause,” Mike Jacob, a spokesman for East Oakland Stadium Alliance, said in an emailed statement.

The A’s want a new ballpark to replace the aging RingCentral Coliseum, a 1960s-era stadium. Multiple attempts to get a project off the ground have stalled, and last year Major League Baseball gave the team the green light to look at relocating out of the city it has called home for 54 years.

The suit names the Oakland Athletics Investment Group, LLC as a defendant, saying it applied to the city for approval of the project.

The development “will cause major disruptions and impacts to both the surrounding community and the operations of the port,” including by eliminating the port’s Howard Terminal, according to Monday’s complaint.

Collectively, the groups that are suing “contribute significantly to the economy and institutions in the city and the region at large,” according to the complaint.

Representatives of the A’s had no immediate comment on the suit. The city of Oakland didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

