(Bloomberg) -- The Athletics’ tenure in Oakland is nearing its end after winning Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s approval for a proposed $1.5 billion baseball stadium.

The governor’s signature capped a months-long debate on the merits of a $380 million public funding package for the new ballpark. An estimated $120 million in bonds will be issued by Clark County, under the legislation. Revenue generated from a sports and entertainment improvement district encompassing the proposed 30,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium is expected to help repay the debt.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league,” Lombardo said in a statement Thursday. “Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

With the A’s departure another step closer to a reality, California fans are up in arms at the loss. The team – which has the worst record in the league so far this season – next needs to win over at least 75% of the other MLB owners to move forward with the relocation.

The club’s supporters staged an organized demonstration at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday to protest the relocation. Over 27,000 fans attended the team’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays in a “reverse boycott,” according to ESPN. It was the largest home crowd of the season, with more than triple the average number of fans attending the otherwise inconsequential home game.

Oaklandish, a local apparel company, gave out T-shirts with “sell” printed on them, a message directed at team owner John Fisher.

It remains to be seen if angry fans will sway the MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred defended Fisher – who has largely remained silent on the issue – and expressed discontent at Oakland’s inability to help finance a new stadium in the Bay Area following a meeting of MLB owners in New York City on Thursday. The league also plans to waive the A’s relocation fee, clearing another financial hurdle for the club.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum runs through the 2024 season.

