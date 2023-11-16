(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball owners have unanimously approved the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The vote Thursday morning at the league’s quarterly owners’ meeting in Texas clears one of the final hurdles in the team’s effort to move to Southern Nevada. Questions still remain about where the A’s will play during the 2025-27 seasons and over the design of a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to speak about the developments during a news conference on Thursday, his office said in an email. A message to the team was not immediately returned.

The A’s will become the third professional sports team to leave Oakland in the last roughly 5 years, following the Golden State Warriors and the National Football League’s Raiders. Oakland made a last-ditch effort to keep the A’s in town last week when the city council passed a resolution to reaffirm its commitment to keeping the team in the Bay Area. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao sent a letter and a swag bag to 15 MLB owners prior to the vote in an effort to sway them.

