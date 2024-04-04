(Bloomberg) -- The Oakland Athletics will play in West Sacramento for three seasons beginning next year, ahead of the team’s move to Las Vegas and marking the end of its 57-year run in the Bay Area.

As part of the relocation, the Athletics will play in Sutter Health Park, a ballpark that currently hosts the minor league Sacramento River Cats, according to a statement from the team on Thursday. The River Cats are majority owned by the National Basketball Association’s Sacramento Kings. The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends at the end of this season and the new ballpark in Vegas won’t be completed for several years.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum,” Athletics Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said in a statement. “Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland.”

“We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland,” Fisher added.

The A’s move to Sacramento represents another chapter in the team’s long quest to upgrade or build new facilities capable of housing a professional baseball team. The team’s earlier proposal to construct a new stadium in Oakland fell through after numerous lawsuits threatened to block any work from taking place. Eventually, ownership abandoned the idea and entered negotiations with other municipalities to house the team.

Read More: Oakland’s Baseball Future Hangs on a Waterfront Stadium Deal

Last year, the team selected Las Vegas to be its new home and chose the location of the recently closed Tropicana Hotel as the site for a new, state-of-the-art stadium. The $1.5 billion project will be financed with $380 million of Nevada public funds.

