(Bloomberg) -- Less than two weeks after Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to allow the A’s to relocate to Las Vegas, a pair of “heartbroken” Oakland baseball fans are becoming the latest castaways to seek sanctuary in the independent leagues.

Childhood friends and Oaklanders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel are forming an independent baseball team called the Oakland Ballers, also known as the the B’s, that will play in the Pioneer Baseball League starting in May 2024. The B’s will become the first California-based team in the league, joining nine other teams from Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. Pioneer Baseball League owners unanimously approved the B’s bid to join.

Freedman, an entrepreneur, and Carmel, a television producer, are leading a group that has raised $2 million in seed funding from roughly 50 local investors. The team is also starting a crowd funding initiative that will give fans the opportunity to own a small piece of the club.

The team is planning to help fill the void left in Oakland after the city lost more top-tier professional teams in recent years than any other US city over a comparable period.

“I think Oakland will support the new team but then again, we’d obviously rather have a major league team,” said Chris Dobbins, co-founder of Save Oakland Sports, a local fan group.

The B’s are planning to play their first season at Laney College, a public community college in Oakland. The team’s first game in the Bay Area is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

Oakland will be the second biggest city in terms of population represented in the PBL, behind Colorado Springs. But the Bay Area city will be its largest media market. The Ogden Raptors led the league in attendance in 2023, averaging 3,429 fans per game.

“Oakland is the greatest sports community in the world, hands down,” Carmel in a phone interview. “We want to prove that and we want to do it in a way that only Oakland knows how, which is by building something from the ground up.”

In an apparent dig at the A’s organization, the B’s say they vow to never leave Oakland. Additionally, the B’s have been working with fan groups to craft a fan bill of rights that will help establish guidelines for the relationship between the team and its supporters.

