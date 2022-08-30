(Bloomberg) -- Oakley Capital agreed to invest in British testing and inspection company Phenna Group, in a deal valuing the company at more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Inflexion Private Equity is exiting its minority stake in Phenna through the transaction, it said Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The disposal generated a money multiple, a measure of investment returns, of more than five times for Inflexion, people familiar with the matter said.

Phenna has been growing through acquisitions, buying a materials-testing business last year from James Fisher & Sons Plc. The new backing from Oakley will allow Phenna to continue expanding rapidly into new industries and countries, according to a separate statement.

Company management are reinvesting in Phenna as part of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Mid-market specialist Inflexion raised a new flagship fund earlier this year. The firm’s Partnership Capital arm, which focuses on minority investments, announced its purchase of the Phenna stake in 2020.

Oakley -- which invests in midsize technology, consumer and education businesses across Europe -- has also agreed to buy UK testing services provider CTS Group and will fold it into Phenna once both deals are closed, it said in Tuesday’s statement.

Inflexion and Phenna worked with Houlihan Lokey Inc., KPMG and OC&C on the deal. Oakley was advised by DC Advisory, PWC, BCG and KPMG.

