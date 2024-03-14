(Bloomberg) -- In just the past year, a pair of Oaktree Capital Group alums — who pivoted to invest in higher-quality performing credit from stressed when they launched Shorecliff Asset Management — have more than tripled the sum of assets they oversee.

Total assets managed by the Newport Beach, California-based firm have risen to more than $500 million from $150 million since it began trading about a year ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. Roughly two-thirds of that amount is in leveraged loans, and the remainder is in bonds, one of the people said.

While it’s a sum that pales in comparison to the trillions overseen at major credit-investment firms, Shorecliff’s strategy is an indication of changes in the market.

The overall pile of distressed debt around the globe has shrunk to just $208 billion from just under $1 trillion since the peak of the pandemic. At the same time, elevated interest rates have helped money managers to bring in chunky high-yield coupons from slightly safer debt.

Shorecliff co-founders Grant Nachman and Anthony La Lota, as well as senior analyst Ryan Aylward, previously worked together at Oaktree’s strategic credit group. That unit targets assets that aren’t lucrative enough for distressed investors but are too risky for traditional high-yield, according to regulatory filings.

At Shorecliff, the focus is on B rated credits, with opportunities found in financial services, telecommunications and media, the person said. The firm has avoided oil, gas, minerals and mining, they added.

A representative for Shorecliff declined to comment.

The firm saw an annualized return, net of fees, of 13.9% in 2023, the person said. Shorecliff charges a management fee and no performance fee, according to filings.

That jump came as performing high-yield and leveraged loans made similar gains. Leveraged loans returned 13.3% last year, according to the Morningstar LSTA Index, while the ICE Bank of America High-Yield Index advanced 13.4%.

Investors at MidOcean Partners and AS Birch Grove also saw returns in the low-teens after benefitting from mispriced assets and floating-rate loans.

