(Bloomberg) -- A Boston-area power plant backed by Oaktree Capital Management has landed in bankruptcy after losing a long-running legal feud over the plant’s construction.

Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Wednesday night, listing assets and liabilities of as much as $1 billion each. The company runs a natural gas-fired power plant in Salem, Massachusetts that began operating in 2018.

The project ran into serious financial trouble last fall when a yearslong spat over construction delays and cost overruns ended in a $237 million arbitration award in favor of the company that built most of the plant, Iberdrola Energy Projects Inc. The ruling also triggered a default under a line of credit on which the power plant owes $290 million.

The company plans to either sell its assets and pass the resulting cash to creditors or repay them with equity in the project, according to court papers. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows the power plant to continue operating while it reorganizes.

‘Troubled Project’

The plant at issue is a 674 megawatt facility on Salem Harbor, about 20 miles northeast of Boston. It sits on the former site of a coal-fired power plant.

Highstar Capital -- an infrastructure investment firm owned by Oaktree -- hired Spanish company Iberdrola in 2014 to build the Salem Harbor plant. Iberdrola agreed to build the plant by May 2017 for a lump sum of about $700 million, according to court papers. The project’s owners contributed nearly $400 million of equity financing to fund its construction.

The project’s owners repeatedly butted heads with Iberdrola. Construction took too long and was too expensive, according to court papers. Iberdrola “seriously underbid” the contract, made poor subcontracting decisions and implemented bad labor practices, among other problems, according to the arbitration panel that oversaw the dispute.

But the power plant’s owners erred as well, according to the panel. They provided little to no flexibility, including “refusal to grant even one day of extension of time for excusable delay” and “refusal to accept virtually any changes,” the arbitrators said in their October decision. Their approach to project management “made a troubled project far worse.”

Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP fired Iberdrola in 2018, claiming a default under its contract. Iberdrola thought the termination was wrongful, and the panel of arbitrators agreed.

Now, investment bankers from Houlihan Lokey Inc. are drumming up bidders for the Salem Harbor facility. Nearly 30 parties have signed confidentiality agreements so they can look more closely into the buying the plant. The Salem Harbor facility generated close to $200 million in revenue last year, according to court papers.

A representative for Oaktree declined to comment. The project’s bankruptcy lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did representative for Iberdrola.

The bankruptcy is Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP, 22-10239, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.