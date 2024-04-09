(Bloomberg) -- Oaktree Capital Management’s Banca Progetto SpA has stopped the process for an initial public offering after the investment firm received interest from a prospective suitor for the lender.

Oaktree has entered bilateral talks after receiving a non-binding bid for Banca Progetto at a higher price than the likely listing valuation, people familiar with the matter said, declining to identify the bidder.

Progetto halted an IPO process that reportedly would have valued the lender at as much as €600 million ($653 million) only days before it was expected to file a prospectus, the people said, asking for anonymity discussing private talks.

Spokespeople for Oaktree and Banca Progetto declined to comment.

Banca Progetto was seeking to list in second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Paolo Fiorentino told Bloomberg in an interview in February. Oaktree aimed to sell between 35% to 40% of the company, by listing it on the Star segment of the Milan stock exchange.

US investment fund Oaktree bought Banca Popolare Lecchese in 2015 and relaunched it as Banca Progetto the following year, focusing on loans to small and medium-sized companies backed by state guarantees. Banca Progetto’s profits rose 38% last year to €72 million, boosted by income from lending and a wider business mix, Fiorentino said.

