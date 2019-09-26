(Bloomberg) -- Oaktree Capital Group LLC Co-Founder Howard Marks says it’s time to be cautious in credit investing, but not to pull back entirely.

When investors think about managing risk at the micro level, they should favor money managers who practice “wise investing over the maximization of returns,” Marks said during a Bloomberg TV interview with Erik Schatzker. “You can’t have it both ways.”

Investors are taking on extra risks in a low-return world, Marks said. Oaktree is fully invested and continues to invest capital, he said, but is “even more cautious than usual” given an environment dominated by low interest rates.

That said, Marks doesn’t see signs of a pre-recession or “bubble-like” environment similar to 2007 in the era of runaway subprime mortgages and mortgage-backed securities.

Seeking Stress

Oaktree has thrived most in times of distress or stress in the economy, as opposed to times of prosperity. The Los Angeles-based firm is one of the largest distressed-debt investors in the world and has about $20 billion of its assets committed to troubled issuers. Marks agreed in March to sell a 62% stake in Oaktree to Brookfield Asset Management Inc., but he’ll still run Oaktree’s operations.

Periods of stress and disruption are normal and often needed for a reset of the economy, Marks said. Without an occasional recession, excesses take over economies and markets, “and when we do have one, it’s massive,” he said.

Today in credit, the emphasis isn’t on derivatives like it was 10 years ago, but on private investments and private debt, he said.

“When you think being invested in aggressive securities is a sure thing, it’s easy -- you’re probably missing something,” Marks said. And when you think being out of the market and in cash is a sure thing, you’re probably missing something, too, he added.

