(Bloomberg) -- Armen Panossian, one of Oaktree Capital Management’s two incoming co-chief executive officers, said the demand for private credit is tempting investors who might otherwise have placed funds with private equity firms.

With banks stepping back from their traditional role in merger-and-acquisition financing, alternative lenders — including Oaktree — have been able to step up, Panossian said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. Perhaps unexpectedly, credit quality remains high, in part because rising interest rates are making buyers even pickier, he said.

“Investors recognize that private credit offers some of the best risk-adjusted returns in the credit markets today, and especially relative to the past,” Panossian said. “We are seeing fund flows into private credit and a decline in interest in private equity because there is concern on the velocity of return of capital” from private equity funds back to their investors.

Panossian’s perch alongside Robert O’Leary as a co-CEO taking over in early 2024 affords him a broad view of markets at a pivotal juncture in the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle. After a historic tightening starting in 2022, the central bank is gaining ground in curbing inflation but stirring concern that rates may need to stay higher for longer to keep prices in check.

“With the dislocation we’re seeing at the core of the private credit market, we’re leaning in heavily,” Panossian said. “We’re really looking for businesses that have a more depressed reaction to GDP movements.”

Costlier capital has had a perverse effect on M&A loans, leading to deal quality in some ways “even better than it was two or three years ago,” Panossian said. “The reason for that is because the cost of borrowing is so high, the firms and sponsors that are buying these businesses are really focused on the least cyclical businesses, the highest-quality companies they would buy in anticipation of a potential recession in 2024.”

Panossian and O’Leary will succeed Jay Wintrob, Oaktree’s first CEO. The Los Angeles-based firm is now majority owned — but run independently of — Brookfield Asset Management.

Co-founder Howard Marks made his name in distressed debt, and Panossian acknowledged that there would be a time to pounce in commercial real estate — but not quite yet.

“The commercial real estate opportunity for now is really focused on office space,” he said. “The stress and distress in that opportunity set is only worsening. I don’t think right now is the depth of the opportunity. But I do think it’s coming.”

