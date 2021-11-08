(Bloomberg) -- Oasis Management Co. called on potential bidders for Nippo Corp. to come forward as the activist shareholder lashed out at Nippo parent Eneos Holdings Inc.’s plan to take the company private with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Any potential buyers withholding bids for fear of being perceived as hostile shouldn’t worry, as Eneos and Nippo have clarified that they’re open to alternative bids, Oasis said in a website it set up Monday.

Oasis, which was founded by Seth Fischer and which holds shares in Nippo, has held talks with several potential acquirers, it also said, and added that any bidders would need to provide a detailed proposal to Nippo’s special committee.

The move comes as Fischer’s fund joins Silchester International Investors LLP in taking a swipe at Eneos’s 4,000 yen-a-share bid to privatize Nippo. Oasis last month said the bid “significantly” undervalued Nippo, adding that a fairer price would be greater than 5,600 yen per share. Eneos in response rejected calls to raise the price. Nippo shares were unchanged at 4,090 yen on Tuesday at the trading break in Tokyo.

