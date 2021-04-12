Oasis Says Proposed Price for Toshiba Is Too Low; Shares Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Oasis Management Co. said CVC Capital Partners’ buyout proposal for Toshiba Corp. is too cheap, sending shares of the Japanese conglomerate higher.

The Hong Kong-based hedge fund said the price of 5,000 yen per share mentioned in media reports is below fair value, which should be more than 6,200 yen a share. It urged Toshiba’s board to conduct a fair and open process for all parties interested in buying the company.

Toshiba shares erased losses and rose as much as 2.7% in trading in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“We believe that this price is only the opening bid and is far below fair value,” Seth Fischer, chief investment officer of Oasis, said in a letter to Toshiba provided to Bloomberg.

Read more: CVC Is Said to Offer About $21 Billion in Toshiba Buyout Bid

