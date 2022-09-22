(Bloomberg) -- Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes and other defendants in a seditious conspiracy case involving the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will be able to argue that actions they took were in preparation for former President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, a judge decided.

The defendants, however, won’t be able to say in their opening statements that the president had the authority to invoke the Insurrection Act, said US District Judge Amit Mehta. “That is a legal question,” he said Thursday.

The Insurrection Act, which was signed into law by Thomas Jefferson in 1807, gives the US president power to call on armed forces in certain situations.

The discussion over use of the Insurrection Act comes several days before the start of jury questioning. The five defendants in the case face several charges including one for seditious conspiracy, the most serious crime to be alleged in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The defense plans to lean on the Insurrection Act to argue there was no seditious conspiracy or plan to stop the transfer of presidential power by force as alleged. Rather, based on past statements by Trump, there was good reason to believe he would invoke the act on Jan. 6.

“What the Government contends was a conspiracy to oppose United States laws was actually lobbying and preparation for the President to utilize a United States law,” according to a Tuesday filing by Rhodes’ lawyers. They argued that Trump had the authority to call on a militia to respond “to what he perceived as a conspiracy to deprive a class of persons in several states of their voting rights” and to respond to riots in Washington to enforce federal laws.

“In this case, the evidence saturates with references to the Insurrection Act,” said James Bright, a lawyer for Rhodes, during the hearing. He pointed to how witness statements are “littered with references to Antifa,” to show the intent of armed forces stationed outside of the nation’s capital. Oath Keepers were planning to use those forces to be “peace-keepers nationwide,” said Bright, referring to letters that were posted on the Oath Keeper’s website urging Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The government also agreed that the defendants could rely on the Insurrection Act to show their intent at the time, but that their understanding of the statue should be limited to the time frame of the alleged actions. Alexandra Hughes, an assistant US attorney, said during the hearing that the government would argue defendants used the Insurrection Act as “legal cover” and that they would have acted in any event.

In a brief on Wednesday, the government pointed to remarks made by Rhodes referring to the group’s quick reaction force outside the city to back up its argument. “That QRF will be awaiting the president’s orders. That’s our official position. And the reason why we have to do it that way is because that gives you legal cover,” said Rhodes during an Oath Keepers’ meeting, according to the government filing. Prosecutors went on to point to chats where Rhodes claimed they would act with or without Trump’s help.

The government also disputes that it was reasonable for Rhodes to believe that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act since he made no mention of it following the 2020 election. “No government official, including the President, has authority to authorize an attack on the Capitol or the government more generally, and any reliance on that purported authorization would be unreasonable,” according to the government.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mehta said in reference to the briefs filed by both sides, “I learned more about the Insurrection Act than I ever thought I would.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.