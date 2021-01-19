(Bloomberg) -- A leader of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers is facing the first conspiracy charge to arise from the U.S. Capitol riot, with prosecutors alleging a plot to disrupt the U.S. election.

Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Washington with conspiracy as well obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The Oath Keepers is an anti-government militia that claims tens of thousands of current and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The conspiracy charge is a step up from the relatively minor unlawful entry and disorderly conducts charges brought against rioters to date. Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, said last week he had established a task force of seasoned national security officials to pursue sedition and conspiracy charges, which would yield much longer sentences.

Prosecutors have focused on determining the role of far-right groups like the Oath Keepers in the violence at the Capitol. On Sunday, law enforcement officials in Ohio arrested Jessica Watkins, an apparent member of the Oath Keepers who was photographed entering the Capitol dressed in military garb.

