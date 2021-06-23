(Bloomberg) -- A member of the Oath Keepers charged with conspiring to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they investigate the far-right group’s role in instigating the violence.

The Oath Keeper, Graydon Young, entered his plea at a hearing in Washington on Wednesday.

Separately, a 49-year-old grandmother who had pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol was ordered to serve three years of probation in the first sentence handed down over the insurrection. Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Indiana, admitted to spending about 10 minutes in the Capitol among a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who breached the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The sentencing may offer a preview of what defendants can expect in the hundreds of other cases the Justice Department has charged since the January breach. While some of the accused rioters have been charged with serious crimes like assault or conspiracy, many are expected to plead guilty to lower-level crimes that carry less severe penalties.

(Updates with sentencing.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.