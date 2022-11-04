(Bloomberg) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told jurors at his seditious conspiracy trial that he thought the 2020 election was illegal and he had feared for the safety of then-President Donald Trump.

“I believed the election was unconstitutional,” said Rhodes, one of five defendants in a criminal case stemming from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. “That made it invalid,” he said Friday. “You can’t really have a winner in an unconstitutional election.”

The government rested its case Thursday after presenting five weeks of testimony and evidence to jurors, including violent messages and video footage of some defendants breaching the US Capitol. Prosecutors cast Rhodes as the ringleader in an alleged plot to stop Joseph Biden from becoming president.

Rhodes claimed that during the Covid 19 pandemic new voting rules were illegally put in place that weren’t approved by lawmakers in swing states. His argument echoes a right-wing theory that state legislatures have near-exclusive authority to set the rules for federal elections, with little if any involvement from other state officials. Legal challenges filed by Trump supporters in 2020, including appeals that invoked the theory, were rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Rhodes began testifying in his own defense Friday, including the founding of Oath Keepers and the run-up to the events of Jan. 6. He’ll resume on Monday.

Rhodes explained how he’d helped to organize a quick reaction force at a pro-Trump rally in the weeks after the November 2020 election, when he was concerned left-wing Antifa activists would try to drag Trump out of the White House if he didn’t concede the election. Rhodes said his concern was motivated by protests in May 2020 that had prompted the Secret Service to take Trump into a bunker.

To secure a conspiracy conviction, the government must prove that two or more people coordinated to stop the transfer of power. The seditious conspiracy charge is the most serious one to come out of the government’s investigation into the events of Jan. 6.

Attorneys for the defendants deny any conspiracy, claiming that their clients’ inflammatory rhetoric only amounted to puffery, and that they traveled to Washington to provide security.

Rhodes, who never entered the Capitol, has distanced himself from other defendants by claiming that they went “off-mission” when they went into the building. He argued that the Oath Keepers only planned to deploy firearms if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, which would give him authority to call in armed militias.

In the weeks before Jan. 6, Rhodes repeatedly warned of a civil war, analogized his group to the founding fathers during the American Revolution and encouraged members to stand up to what he claimed to be an illegitimate Biden presidency controlled by the Chinese Community Party, according to government evidence. While Rhodes hoped that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act, he threatened a bloody war if the former president failed to act, according to his messages.

Prosecutors also alleged that the conspiracy continued when, days after Jan. 6, Rhodes gathered with others in a parking lot and typed out a phone message an intermediary was supposed to deliver to Trump urging him not to hand over power.

In the meeting, Rhodes said they should have brought rifles that day if he had known Trump would let “himself be removed illegally,” according to a recording played to the jury. “I’d hang” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “from the lamppost,” he added.

Jason Alpers, a government witness who claimed an indirect connection to the former president, said he decided against passing along the message because he found Rhodes’ ideology too extreme.

The government also produced evidence that showed Rhodes stocking up on gun parts, ammunition and camping supplies in the days before Biden’s Inauguration. Prosecutors displayed an image of Rhodes in Texas in a room full of gun cases, firearms and suitcases. Another photo showed him with Joshua James, the Alabama Oath Keeper leader who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. The government had alleged that James traveled Texas to help amass weapons in preparation for a possible civil war.

During his testimony Friday, Rhodes said he grew up in California in a farm-worker family, spent six years in the military and was honorably discharged. He wears a patch over his left eye because, after leaving the military, he became blinded in 1993 after dropping a loaded gun that fired into his face. After graduating from college in Nevada, he went to Yale Law School and worked as a lawyer in Montana.

Rhodes said the government’s response to the terror attacks in 2001 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005 sparked his concern for government overreach that tramples on individual rights. That was what prompted him to found Oath Keepers.

The Oath Keepers was appealing to former US soldiers because many needed purpose after their military careers were over, and the government had neglected to provide them with help in their transition to civilian life, Rhodes said. The group initially focused on disaster relief, he said.

Rhodes said the first security operation by the Oath Keepers was during the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer. The group helped to protect a bakery, and he claimed they did a better job than the police.

The case is US v. Rhodes, 22-cr-00015, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington, DC)

