(Bloomberg) -- The founder of the Oath Keepers militia group, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, is willing to testify to the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol, his attorney said, but only if it is during a public session.

“He’s willing to wave his Fifth Amendment rights, he wants to testify in public, and he wants to testify live,” James Lee Bright said in a telephone interview. “I don’t think they’ll go along with that.”

The panel has a daytime hearing set for Tuesday. It will focus on the activities of far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, whose members entered the Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The panel has said it will explore potential links or communications between some individuals in the groups and people tied to then-President Donald Trump’s White House.

Rhodes already has been interviewed privately by the committee, but mostly invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

But Bright said Rhodes is now willing to testify with few limitations on what he will answer -- if he can do so publicly -- and that offer has been relayed to an aide to committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

Bright said they have not heard back from the committee. A committee spokesman, Tim Mulvey, had no comment.

Rhodes is now in jail, in solitary confinement, Bright said, awaiting trial on Sept. 26 on seditious conspiracy charges. The counts are tied to his alleged role in the attack on the Capitol.

Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate, would appear before the committee with his legal team, said Bright.

A live appearance by a potentially hostile witness at a public hearing by the committee would be something not yet seen in the panel’s series of public sessions where it has revealed selected evidence from more than 1,000 interviews and 10,000 documents collected.

The nine-member panel has been able to make its presentations mostly with scripted narratives, limited questioning of mostly cooperative witnesses, and edited video of previous closed-door testimony.

