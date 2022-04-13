(Bloomberg) -- Members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group charged with sedition after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol urged a judge to toss out the most significant criminal case stemming from the attack.

A “mountain” of evidence handed over by the government doesn’t appear to contain “one iota of proof” that there was a plan to breach the Capitol last year, a defense lawyer said in a Tuesday motion to dismiss the charges. All 11 defendants in the case are set for trial in July.

Prosecutors have allowed defense attorneys to sift through tens of thousands of seized communications including cell phone “dumps,” text messages, Facebook messages, phone records and encrypted chats, as well as transcripts from interviews with almost two dozen witnesses, according to the filing.

None of the evidence shows the men “had any plan, intention, design, or scheme to specifically enter the Capitol Building,” the defense lawyer said in the filing. “The indictment is an obscenely one-sided, selectively edited, and inaccurate representation of their actions and statements.”

The Oath Keepers defendants are seeking dismissal of all four charges they face in common, including seditious conspiracy, obstructing Congress and conspiring to prevent officers from discharging their duties as the Capitol was breached and ransacked by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Almost 800 people were charged with crimes stemming from the attack, including dozens of members of right-wing groups. The U.S. Justice Department has much at stake with its sedition allegations because Trump and many of his allies have suggested that the cases are politically motivated.

Massive Database

Defendants who decide to go to trial have access to a massive database of evidence compiled by prosecutors, and lawyers have been seeking dismissal of charges for a wide variety of reasons, including that Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump doesn’t qualify as an official proceeding and that lawmakers do not qualify as “officers” who can be prevented from discharging duties.

The Justice Department in January said it had compiled extensive evidence backing its claims against all the defendants. According to the indictment, in the days before the insurrection, the men staged equipment in Washington’s suburbs -- referred to as quick-reaction-force cites -- and organized training sessions to teach paramilitary combat tactics. They also brought gear including knives, batons, tactical vests, helmets, eye protection and radio equipment onto the Capitol grounds.

The dismissal filing is led by Virginia militia member Thomas Caldwell, who is accused of buying a gun that looked like a cell phone weeks before the attack. He argues that the quick-reaction-force cites were only used to gather gear and weapons for self defense and not to attack Congress.

“Every scrap of evidence reviewed confirms that the ‘QRFs,’ which were utilized on numerous prior dates, were intended as rescue forces in the event that the Oath Keepers were attacked by Antifa or a similar contingency, and not to attack the Capitol Building,” his lawyer said in the filing.

The government has said the evidence is overwhelming that the militia members stood out among the thousands of rioters because of their high level of organization and planning “to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” according to the indictment.

During the assault, Oath Keepers member Roberto Minuta was recorded confronting police officers at the Capitol in a mob, yelling, “Get out! Get the cops out! It’s our f---ing building!” He and another defendant, Joshua James, then briefly breached the Rotunda, according the indictment.

“We aren’t quitting!! We are reloading!!” another member, Kelly Meggs, said after police secured the Capitol.

