(Bloomberg) -- Swedish oat milk maker Oatly Group AB will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. in a co-packing agreement that is part of its shift to an “asset-light” supply-chain strategy, the companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

As a part of the approximately $98.1 million production partnership agreement, Ya YA Foods will assume the leases and acquire certain assets for Oatly’s Ogden, Utah, facility and its planned production site in Fort Worth, Texas. Ya YA Foods will also take over construction at the Texas plant. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The co-packing agreement is for a 10-year period.

“We expect this partnership to help streamline the focus for our organization and remove the operational complexity associated with running factories and constructing them at the very same time at the moment,” Oatly Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson said in an interview.

Oat milk is a surging segment of the plant-based food industry, now the second-biggest non-dairy milk category at US retailers, with annual sales topping $522 million for the 52 weeks ending Nov. 26, according to data from Nielsen. It’s bested only by almond milk. The surge in demand was accompanied by production challenges at Oatly, which essentially created the category, leaving the door open for competing products from other companies.

Investors haven’t taken kindly to Oatly’s growing pains; its shares have fallen about 78% the last 12 months.

Ya YA CEO Yahya Abbas promises his company will end the US shortages. Oatly “will never again miss demand,” he said.

As a part of the agreement, Oatly will retain control over making the proprietary oat base used in its products in both facilities, while Ya YA Foods will own the assets for turning the oat base into beverage products and prepare them for shipping. Oatly will handle distribution.

For Ya YA Foods, a contract manufacturer making beverages and liquid foods for other brands, the deal is an opportunity to establish itself in the US, something the company has been working toward for four years, said Abbas.

It will expand capacity at the Utah site and install more lines than what was planned in Texas. Ya YA plans to use both facilities to make products for other customers. At its facility in Toronto, it co-manufactures other liquid food and beverages including juices and broths.

