(Bloomberg) -- Breakfast is getting more expensive with prices for the staple grain oats jumping to an all-time high on Monday amid persistent dry weather in the Canadian Prairies.

Oat futures in Chicago jumped 1.6% to a record $8.075 a bushel. Drought last year shrank the oats crop to a decade-low in Canada, the top supplier to the U.S. A late-winter storm this week will miss western portions of the prairies while snowfall in the Great Plains in the U.S. delays spring sowing of crops including wheat.

A bad start to the growing season in North America threatens to further inflame crop markets already soaring due to war in Ukraine and drought in Brazil. Food has been a major contributor to the worst food inflation in decades, with other breakfast favorites such as orange juice and bacon also surging.

“It’s weather mostly,” Dan Anderson, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. in Chicago, said in an email. “The prairies are dry and any moisture we’ve had has been insufficient. We’re piling this on top of last year’s Canadian disaster and stocks are already tight.”

Pats of southern Manitoba and western Ontario will be getting heavy snow, which when it melts will help soil moisture throughout that region, said Ryan Truchelut, president of commercial-forecaster Weather Tiger.

“In western portions there is not a whole lot of improvement in the next couple of weeks,” Truchelut said. “It will be dryer than average the further west you go.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.