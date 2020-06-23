(Bloomberg) -- Barack Obama and Joe Biden are reuniting on Tuesday for their first joint appearance of the campaign, a fundraiser that has already raised more than $4 million, according to two people familiar with the event.

More than 120,000 people have already bought tickets to the virtual event, which start at $15 and go up to $1,000, the people said. It’s the first time the former president has raised money for Biden and just his second public appearance on his former vice president’s behalf. He released an endorsement video in April after Biden’s opponents dropped out of the Democratic primary race.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said in that video.

The initial haul for the fundraiser is likely to grow in the hours before the early evening event, making it one of the biggest for Biden’s campaign. An event last week with Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $6 million.

Biden struggled to raise money during the Democratic primary but has begun attracting small and large donors since becoming the party’s nominee. Fundraising surged in May, when his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and allied fundraising vehicles took in $80.8 million, a record for Biden’s campaign, which beat the $74 million that President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

