(Bloomberg) -- Former President Barack Obama will travel to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin at the end of October to rally voters in key battleground states to support Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next two years.

Obama will be in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign with candidates and urge supporters to take advantage of the final week of early in-person voting, according to an emailed statement from his office. The following day he’ll attend rallies in Detroit and Milwaukee, where access to abortion and voting rights will be among the issues used to motivate people to vote.

“Given the high stakes of this year’s midterm elections, President Obama wants to do his part to help Democrats win next month,” according to the statement.

Races in those states remain in play for Democrats. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is in a dead heat with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who had a solid showing in a debate Friday night. In Wisconsin, Republican Senator Ron Johnson led Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 6 percentage points in a recent Marquette University poll.

In a Twitter video clip, Obama, 61, said one thing he wants to “emphasize in this midterm is the importance of looking not just at the top of the ballot, but all the way down to the bottom.”

