Dec 14, 2018
Obamacare Core Provisions Ruled Unconstitutional by Judge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Obamacare was gutted by a Texas federal judge in a ruling that casts uncertainty on insurance coverage for millions of U.S. residents.
The decision Friday finding core provisions of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional comes just before the end of a six-week open enrollment period for the program in 2019 and underscores a divide between Republicans who have long sought to invalidate the law and Democrats who fought to keep it in place.
To contact the reporters on this story: Tom Korosec in Dallas at tkorosec@bloomberg.net;Kartikay Mehrotra in San Francisco at kmehrotra2@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.