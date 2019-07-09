(Bloomberg) -- Texas and 18 other mostly Republican states are asking a U.S. appeals court to do what President Donald Trump couldn’t -- kill Obamacare.

Access to health care for millions of Americans through the Affordable Care Act hangs on the court’s decision. The fight may well escalate to the Supreme Court in time to become a political test for the 2020 elections.

California and 19 other mostly Democratic states, along with the District of Columbia and the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, jumped in to defend former president Barack Obama’s signature health-care law after the Trump administration decided to side with the red states that want it struck down.

More than 20 million Americans obtained health coverage starting in 2014 through the ACA’s independent insurance exchanges, federal subsidies or expanded Medicaid. The exchanges must take all applicants and charge them the same rate, regardless of pre-existing health conditions. Citizens who chose not to buy health insurance had to pay a penalty, a provision the U.S. Supreme Court upheld in 2012 as lawful under Congress’s taxing authority.

With Trump’s encouragement, Republican lawmakers repeatedly tried to repeal the law, ultimately failing in July 2017 when the late John McCain, the maverick from Arizona, gave a thumbs down gesture on the Senate floor. The GOP succeeded only in eliminating the penalty later that year, leaving the rest of the ACA intact.

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, ruled in December that wiping out the penalty undermined the ACA’s constitutional basis and invalidated the whole law. Although the federal government initially said some parts of the ACA might be worth keeping, the Trump administration shifted in March and said it would no longer defend any part of Obamacare in court.

A three-judge appellate panel in New Orleans -- composed of judges appointed by presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Trump -- is set to hear arguments on Tuesday afternoon. The panel is expected to press lawyers for reasons why it shouldn’t throw out the case for failing to present an actual controversy between the red-state challengers and the federal government charged with defending the ACA.

The Trump administration shifted again slightly last week, saying in a filing that it wants the appeals court to kick the case back to Fort Worth for unspecified further action. The red states want the opinion completely outlawing Obamacare upheld, while the blue states and the House are urging the court to sever the tax penalty and let the rest of the ACA stand.

“They couldn’t succeed in the Congress,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Monday, describing GOP efforts to dismantle the ACA. “They couldn’t pass anything, they couldn’t repeal, they couldn’t replace. Now Republicans are trying to repeal the health care law in the courts.”

He said success for the lawsuit would mean ripping away protections for millions of Americans with a pre-existing condition, adding that “Trump and the Republicans are playing a dangerous game with people’s lives.”

The case is Texas v. U.S., 19-10011, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (New Orleans).

