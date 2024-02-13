(Bloomberg) -- After falling short in its pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine, Altimmune Inc. is poised to disappoint investors once again, this time with its experimental weight-loss drug, according to a short report.

Shares of the biotechnology company tumbled 19% on Tuesday, after Sahm Adrangi’s Kerrisdale Capital Management revealed a new short position.

“A deeper examination of Altimmune’s data reveals a drug with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials,” the report said, referring to a class of medicines popularized by Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.

Representatives from Altimmune didn’t respond to requests for comment made by Bloomberg News.

Altimmune’s stock had more than tripled in December following results from a mid-stage study for its experimental obesity treatment known as pemvidutide. The company is among a handful of developers racing to replicate the weight-loss drug success that has propelled Lilly to becoming the world’s largest health-care company and Novo to the most valuable listed company in Europe.

In the early days of the pandemic, Altimmune had tried its hand at making an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine. It discontinued the trial in June 2021. Kerrisdale alleges that Altimmune’s obesity program is headed for a similar fate.

“They tried it and it didn’t work, but I don’t think they necessarily blindsided anyone,” Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko said about Altimmune’s vaccine program. “It’s just that not everything always works.”

Some of Kerrisdale’s recent bearish calls have proved prescient. The air-taxi firm Joby Aviation Inc. has fallen more than 8% since an October report while cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has dropped roughly 31% following a September short call.

Wall Street is decidedly more bullish on Altimmune. Seven analysts tracked by Bloomberg rate the stock the equivalent of a buy, only one says hold and none rate it a sell. The average 12-month price target of $22, suggests a roughly 150% gain from where the stock currently trades.

Jonathan Wolleben, an analyst at Citizens JMP, recommends investors buy the dip.“We think once people take a look through this and figure out that there isn’t much meat on the bone that the stock will recover,” he said.

(Corrects spelling of analyst name in final paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.