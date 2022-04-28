(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co.’s obesity drug tirzepatide helped patients on the highest dose shed about 21% of their body weight, or roughly 50 pounds, in a late-stage clinical trial, the company said early Thursday.

Results ranged from an average loss of about 15% of body weight, or 35 pounds, on a low dose of the drug, to 21%, or 50 pounds, on the highest dose, according to Lilly. Another similar drug from Novo Nordisk produces average weight loss of about 15%.

Nadia Ahmad, senior medical director for the tirzepatide obesity program at Lilly, said that the drug is the first medication in this stage of development to produce such a high level of weight loss.

“That is a breakthrough for the field,” she said. “It is confirming that we are in a whole new era for the treatment of obesity.”

Tirzepatide, which is injected once a week, is part of a new class of weight-loss medications that have been producing results in a field long troubled by failures and safety concerns. The Lilly drug works by mimicking the effects of two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, working to suppress appetite and potentially increase energy expenditure.

Ahmad said side effects were minimal. Common issues included nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

The Lilly research trial enrolled 2,539 participants and lasted for 72 weeks. Eligible adults had BMIs considered either obese or classified as overweight that were accompanied by another medical condition. Three other research trials of tirzepatide are ongoing.

