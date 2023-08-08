(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S blockbuster obesity medicine Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attacks and strokes in a highly anticipated study, lifting the shares to a record.

People with obesity or overweight and a history of heart issues taking the Novo drug were 20% less likely to suffer a cardiovascular event than those who took a placebo, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday. The results could fuel already frenzied demand for the drug and broaden access for more patients.

Though obesity has long been linked to cardiovascular problems, the study was designed to show for sure whether peeling away pounds with a shot could also have a meaningful impact on heart disease, the leading cause of death in the US.

The stock rose as much as 16.7%, the biggest intraday jump in more than two decades. Surging popularity for Novo’s weight-curbing diabetes and obesity drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, have pushed the company’s valuation far beyond that of other major European pharma companies.

The results make Wegovy the first drug to combine effective weight loss with reduced heart disease risk, said Martin Holst Lange, Novo’s executive vice president for development.

“If they play baseball in Denmark, Wegovy just hit a home run,” Barclays analyst Emily Field wrote in a note.

Reimbursement Talks

The study may aid Novo in reimbursement discussions with insurers who might otherwise balk at the cost of Wegovy. The company said it plans to file for an expansion of its label in the US and EU this year. Currently the drug is prohibitively expensive for many patients, costing upward of $10,000 a year in the US.

Begun in 2018, the Select trial followed more than 17,000 patients in 41 countries, focusing on people aged 45 and over with a history of cardiovascular disease. Safety in the study was in line with previous trials, Novo said, another key outcome when testing so many people over such a long time period.

The magnitude of the heart benefit is a best-case scenario, with most investors expecting an improvement closer to 15%, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note. Sales of Wegovy may reach $14 billion, they said.

Novo has been in the limelight after celebrities and key business executives said they were using Ozempic to shed pounds. Both it and Wegovy are injected and share the same active ingredient, semaglutide. They work by suppressing the appetite as well as slowing the movement of food through the digestive tract.

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting and uncontrollable diarrhea, and European authorities are investigating reports of suicidal thoughts associated with the broader class of drugs that includes Wegovy.

Despite the side effects, demand is such that the company has struggled with its manufacturing pace, forcing Novo to temporarily reduce the supply of some dosages in the US. Denmark reported a shortage of Ozempic this week as well.

Analysts have estimated obesity drugs could become some of the biggest pharma blockbusters of all time, with Novo leading the pack. A rival drug from Eli Lilly & Co. is expected to receive approval this year. Lilly’s shares rose more than 9% in pre-market trading in the US, as the company raised its revenue guidance.

