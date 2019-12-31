(Bloomberg) -- Trading volumes slumped and a slew of stock markets were closed in Europe on the final day of 2018, but some small excitement was provided by the race for the year’s top Stoxx 600 performer.

U.K. grocery delivery company Ocado Group Plc and 2018’s IPO star Adyen NV are in a neck-and-neck race that’s set to go to the wire. When trading closed on Friday, Adyen had edged into the lead by one-tenth of a percent. But as the year comes to an end, a gain in Ocado means its 99 percent rise has edged it back in front of Adyen’s 98 percent advance. The final hour of trading will be needed to decide the winner.

Ocado has long been among 2018’s top stocks, but its share price surge cooled a little in the second half of the year on a dearth of new deals with international retailers to follow those which had lit up the first half. New agreements, like the one signed with U.S. retailer Kroger Co. which helped its stock rocket, will be the key aspect of Ocado news flow going forward, Morgan Stanley said in a note after this month’s fourth-quarter update.

Adyen surged on its first day of trading back in June and managed to consolidate those gains as the Dutch payments firm scored new customers like sports apparel giant Adidas AG and U.S. jewelry merchant Tiffany & Co.

