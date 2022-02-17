(Bloomberg) -- Online grocery services provider Ocado Group Plc said it plans to extend its partnership with Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in France.

The companies signed a preliminary agreement to create a logistics joint venture in France that would be available for use by all grocery retailers in that market, Ocado said Thursday.

Casino will also use Ocado’s software to run its Monoprix in-store fulfillment operation, and Ocado will integrate Cdiscount unit Octopia’s online platform onto its systems.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.