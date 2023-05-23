(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc, an online grocer and maker of automated warehouses, is on track to be booted out of the UK’s top equity index in what would be another blow to the country’s goal of becoming a technology hub by 2030.

The market value of Ocado has fallen so much that its set to be deleted from the UK’s FTSE 100 Index in the latest review, according to indicative results announced Tuesday by London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell unit. Engineering company IMI Plc could join the index, the firm said.

Shares in Ocado have fallen 76% since the end of 2021 amid a selloff in growth stocks. The stock soared in 2018 on a landmark deal to build warehouses and license software to US supermarket chain Kroger Co., boosting the grocer’s credentials as a technology company. Ocado has partnerships with several grocers, but investor focus has shifted to profitability as demand for automated warehouses slows.

The potential loss of Ocado from the index comes as the UK struggles to attract tech companies to its stock market. Chip designer Arm Ltd. has decided against listing its shares in London to focus solely on New York. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc, which was hailed as a British success story when the DNA-sequencing company went public in London in 2021, this year said it would consider listing on a foreign exchange.

“There’s a long track record of very impressive technological innovation driven out of the UK and a less impressive track record of commercializing it,” David Kneale, head of UK equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, said in an interview. “Investors need to be aware that we perhaps haven’t done as good a job as we might have done in recognizing some of that potential and maximizing some of that potential.”

The FTSE 100 has no big tech companies, with both safety sensor technology group Halma Plc and software firm Sage Group Plc having market values of less than £10 billion ($12 billion). Cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc and food-delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com were both removed from the index in 2021.

Technology and communications companies account for about 4% of the benchmark index, compared to more than 18% for financials and 13% for energy, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies benefit from being in the index because so-called tracker funds have to buy their shares, while stockpickers who are benchmarked against the FTSE 100 also have an incentive to own them. Demotion can lead to selling as funds adjust their holdings to match the benchmark’s allocations. According to FTSE Russell’s guidelines, any stock that falls to 111th position or below is automatically deleted from the index, while any that rank 90th or above join.

Final changes to the FTSE 100 will be announced May 31, using market values from the prior day’s close of trading. The shifts will take effect at the open on June 19, according to index compiler FTSE Russell, which reviews membership every quarter.

