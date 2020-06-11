(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc has been dealt a setback in its ongoing legal fight with one of its co-founders after a judge dismissed its claims against a lawyer who ordered the destruction of messages that could have been used as evidence.

The U.K.’s largest online-only grocer accused Raymond McKeeve, former partner at Jones Day law firm, of contempt of court for instructing a computer technician to “burn” messages on a private app. Ocado says these messages could have been used as part of a dispute with its co-founder Jonathan Faiman and his new firm, Today Development Partners.

A London Judge dismissed Ocado’s application Thursday, calling it “fragile and disputed.”

The extraordinary battle between two former friends and co-founders, the other of whom is current Chief Executive Officer Tim Steiner, became public last year when both sides filed lawsuits against the other.

Ocado said it would appeal the ruling, although it wouldn’t affect the underlying case against Faiman and Today Development. The company said the ruling was “surprising and disappointing.”

Lawyers for McKeeve declined to comment.

Ocado Embroiled in Legal Fight With Co-Founder’s Rival Firm

Ocado, whose retail partners include Kroger Co. and Marks & Spencer Group Plc, is suing Faiman and Today Development for “conspiracy to misappropriate and misuse Ocado’s highly sensitive business confidential information.” The company alleges that Faiman poached Jonathan Hillary, a senior Ocado employee, as its chief operating officer, and that they both unlawfully obtained confidential data to help their new business.

McKeeve, who is a friend of Faiman, gave instructions to a TDP employee to burn the messages after learning Ocado had obtained a court order to search the files, the company said at a December court hearing. The email accounts were digitally recovered, but the messaging system was irretrievably destroyed, along with the messages.

Judge Marcus Smith said the issue was determining what had actually been destroyed. The problem is that “the evidence regarding these documents is going to be hard to adduce,” he said.

McKeeve said he didn’t interfere with the justice system or and decided to destroy the messages to keep his wife, a member of the European Parliament whose name was used as a username, out of the dispute, he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.