Ocado Group Plc: Sales for its retail joint venture with Marks and Spencer fell 8% in the first half of the year as the end of coronavirus-related restrictions led to smaller basket sizes from customers — a trend compounded by the rising cost of living in the UK.

The company posted a first-half loss that was worse than analysts expected, dragged down by its retail unit as well as depreciation and amortization costs associated with the roll-out of its technology

Marks & Spencer Group Plc: The store’s chief financial officer Eoin Tonge will leave the company after little more than two years to join Primark’s owner Associated British Foods Plc.

AB Food’s previous CFO John Bason will step down for the board and become chairman of its new Strategic Advisory Board and Senior Advisor for Primark

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc: Sales at the pub chain are continuing to recover, particularly in the City of London and the capital’s West End district, with total sales up 3% on pre-pandemic levels in the first 16 weeks of the year.

Pub chain peer Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its sales for the quarter started strongly before falling back over a period that included the Jubilee weekend, industrial action, and more recently, very hot weather

Outside The City

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss — the final contenders in the race to lead the Conservative Party — depart from the white male prime minister tradition, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s John Authers, yet they both possess an educational credential that keeps them in the political mainstream.

Here’s where Truss and Sunak stand on the economy, and here’s a profile of the political reinvention Truss has undergone.

In Case You Missed It

The Greenwich housing market may have experienced the last gasps of its pandemic frenzy in the second quarter as record-setting sales prices gave way to signs of a slowdown.

And in a hotter world, Britons will have to learn to live more like the denizens of their former tropical empire.

Looking Ahead

Friday's data dump is expected to show retail sales falling further amid a squeeze on incomes. The latest gauge of UK consumer confidence will also be out tomorrow, following last month's record drop.

