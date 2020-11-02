(Bloomberg) --

Ocado Group Plc raised its profit forecast as the pandemic boosts demand for online groceries, and agreed to buy two robotics companies for about $287 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to exceed 60 million pounds ($77 million) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The previous target was for Ebitda of more than 40 million pounds.

Ocado said its joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group Plc has had strong sales, and the company said it’s buying Kindred Systems Inc. for $262 million and Haddington Dynamics Inc. for $25 million to add more robotics technology for its warehouses.

