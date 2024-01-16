(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc said shoppers are buying more groceries at its online joint venture as it seeks to convince consumers it offers value.

The 50-50 venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer Group Plc said volumes rose almost 5% in the 13 weeks to Nov. 26 and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization returned to positive for the full year. This was in line with previous guidance.

Ocado shares were up nearly 7% at 9:30 a.m. in London. The stock is down nearly 19% over the past year.

The UK online grocer had a bad start to 2023, losing out to nimbler rivals. It’s seeking to return to profit after shoppers went back to stores after the pandemic and shifted to discount grocers Aldi and Lidl to save money. Ocado has been cutting prices on hundreds of products to woo consumers and unveiled a price match plan with Tesco Plc last year.

Average orders per week and the number of active customers both grew with revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter up almost 11% on the same time last year.

Real Progress

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made real sustainable progress,” said Chief Executive Officer Hannah Gibson, speaking on a call with reporters. “We’ve finished the year with strong momentum, getting back to growth and profitability and having recorded our biggest Christmas ever.”

The online retailer expects a continued improvement in performance in the year ahead, with revenue growth in the mid-high single digits even as it continues cutting prices to attract shoppers. It lowered the price of more than 1,700 items, including mozzarella and hummus, earlier this month in its fifth round of cuts since June. Customers can also receive money off their next order if the previous one would have been cheaper at Tesco.

While Ocado Group sees its future as a maker of automated warehouses for supermarkets worldwide, most of its revenue currently comes from the online grocery business it shares with M&S. It needs this joint venture to prosper in order to demonstrate to clients that the technology is a success.

Online grocery is starting to outpace the growth of bricks-and-mortar grocery and that trend will help Ocado Retail gain broader market share in future, Gibson said on the call.

M&S Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin said last week he’s pleased that 90% of M&S’s range is now available on Ocado and he described the partnership as “very strong.” Last year he said the joint venture needed to do a better job on availability of M&S items and chairman Archie Norman said M&S wasn’t happy with Ocado Retail’s performance.

Cost Focus

Ocado has been keeping a tight rein on costs at the venture and boosting efficiency. The company closed its oldest customer fulfillment center, in Hatfield, England and opened a new, more productive facility in Luton.

The JV is currently using 75% of its capacity, up from 60% earlier in the financial year, and the plan is to grow volumes to fill the capacity, said Gibson. The business isn’t expecting to open, close or change any of its facilities in the near term, she said. Ocado Retail is targeting a high mid-single digit ebitda margin in the midterm.

“The tepid ebitda progress reflects excess capacity, even after the Hatfield warehouse was closed, and a reluctance to invest heavily in marketing,” said Charles Allen, a senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

