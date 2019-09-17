(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc‘s retail business keeps steaming ahead as the U.K. online grocer counts down a year to the launch of its partnership with Marks & Spencer Group Plc.

Retail revenue grew 11% for the 13 weeks through Sept. 1, even though the average order size was down slightly. The company kept its projection for 10% to 15% full-year retail revenue growth.

Key Insights

Ocado’s home-delivery business keeps growing despite a tough retail market and the company’s move to focus on its technology and logistics operations. It agreed to sell half of its retail business to Marks & Spencer earlier this year.

The company reassured investors that a fire at its warehouse in Andover, England, has had minimal impact on the business. It loosened its partnership with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc in May as a result of the incident.

The company gave no updates on the technology arm, which has invested in automated meal preparation and vertical farming recently. After the M&S deal, that’s the side of the business investors are watching more closely.

Market Reaction

Ocado’s stock has risen 71% this year.

Get More

