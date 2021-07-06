(Bloomberg) --

Ocado Group Plc said a drag in earnings from its robotic warehouse business will offset better grocery e-commerce this year. The company also announced a new contract in Spain.

While retail has performed better than expected, the technology division will contribute 30 million pounds ($42 million) less to profit, leading the company to maintain its full-year forecast.

The outlook is a blow to Ocado’s international arm, which is seen as one of its most promising businesses. Part of the lag is due to increased investment needed for a cloud-based finance system and lower-than-expected revenue from some contracts that were signed later than planned.

Ocado’s retail arm shows that while the average online purchase is getting smaller, more clients are using the service.

The main focus of Ocado now is on licensing its robotic warehouse technology to retail partners worldwide, including U.S grocer Kroger Co. Tuesday Ocado announced a contract with the Alcampo chain in Spain, though earnings will materialize only in future fiscal years.

Ocado Group shares have gained 5.4% in the past month.

