1h ago
Ocado’s Robot Warehouse Snags Offset E-Commerce Grocery Boom
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Ocado Group Plc said a drag in earnings from its robotic warehouse business will offset better grocery e-commerce this year. The company also announced a new contract in Spain.
- While retail has performed better than expected, the technology division will contribute 30 million pounds ($42 million) less to profit, leading the company to maintain its full-year forecast.
Key Insights
- The outlook is a blow to Ocado’s international arm, which is seen as one of its most promising businesses. Part of the lag is due to increased investment needed for a cloud-based finance system and lower-than-expected revenue from some contracts that were signed later than planned.
- Ocado’s retail arm shows that while the average online purchase is getting smaller, more clients are using the service.
- The main focus of Ocado now is on licensing its robotic warehouse technology to retail partners worldwide, including U.S grocer Kroger Co. Tuesday Ocado announced a contract with the Alcampo chain in Spain, though earnings will materialize only in future fiscal years.
Market Reaction
- Ocado Group shares have gained 5.4% in the past month.
