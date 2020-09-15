Sep 15, 2020
Ocado Sales Surge Again as Pandemic Lifts Demand for Deliveries
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc reported a 52% rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from Covid-wary consumers ordering grocery deliveries rather than shopping in supermarkets.
- The U.K. company said strong sales in its retail arm, which started selling food from Marks & Spencer Group Plc this month, will help to boost full-year earnings to at least 40 million pounds ($51.5 million).
Key Insights
- Ocado Retail, the online grocery arm jointly owned with M&S, is benefiting from the surge in demand as a result of the pandemic. The division switched from selling Waitrose products to those from M&S at the start of the month and said customers are responding positively, with the average basket size growing.
- While Ocado sees its growth potential in the future from its technology licensing business, the grocery delivery arm is fueling growth now. Ocado Retail chief Melanie Smith said the division is on track to increase capacity by 40% by the end of the year.
Market Reaction
- Shares in Ocado have risen 84% since the start of the year.
