(Bloomberg) -- A fire at an Ocado Group Plc warehouse that provided about 10 percent of the U.K. food delivery company’s capacity cut quarterly sales by 1.2 percent, a setback that will only be temporary, Chief Executive Officer Tim Steiner said.

Retail revenue grew 11 percent for the three months to 404 million pounds ($536 million). Average weekly orders rose by a similar percentage, and the average order size was down slightly at about 110 pounds.

Ocado said that after assessing the reasons for the fire it has concluded there are “no significant implications” for the business model, which may reassure investors who had been concerned about repeat accidents at its robotic sites.

Analysts have been worried about shrinking order sizes, but the relative stability of the measure in the latest quarter shows that jittery British consumers aren’t cutting back too much in the face of Brexit.

The company earlier this week said it’s establishing a permanent office in the Washington area to support partnerships with U.S. grocer Kroger and Canada’s Sobeys. Ocado has also added a deal with Marks & Spencer Group Plc that includes a 750 million-pound investment.

Through Monday, Ocado gained 45 percent this year.

