(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc surged after signing an exclusive deal with Lotte Shopping Co. to develop the South Korean retailer’s online grocery business.

The UK developer of automated delivery systems will work with Lotte to build a network of robotic warehouses using Ocado’s Smart Platform, as well as providing technology for building online orders from Lotte’s stores.

Lotte Shopping operates department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and e-commerce in South Korea, with more than 1,000 shops nationwide and an annual revenue of 15.6 trillion KRW ($11 billion).

It’s a major signing for Ocado, whose shares had plummeted in recent months after a boost during the pandemic. In early trading Tuesday they rose 33%, though they’re still down roughly 60% this year.

Until this week, Ocado hadn’t gained a new client for its warehouse technology since expanding a deal with French supermarket chain Auchan in Poland earlier this year. Ocado now has 12 partnerships with grocers in countries including the US, France, the UK, Spain and Japan. Some of its retail partners include Kroger Co. in the US, Casino Guichard Perrachon SA in France, Morrisons in the UK, Alcampo in Spain and Aeon in Japan.

Ocado said the pipeline for potential new partners beyond Lotte is strong and that the company is targeting further growth across Asia Pacific.

“We believe we will sign more deals as our addressable market grows,” Ocado Chief Executive Officer Tim Steiner said on a call with reporters.

Ocado’s stock slumped in the past year as the company, which benefited from Covid-19 lockdowns and the rise in online shopping, struggled to maintain its momentum while pandemic curbs eased and inflation soared.

The deal with Lotte should “quell the bears’ argument that there aren’t enough new deals being signed,” said William Woods, analyst at Bernstein. “South Korea was at the top of our list for new deals locations.”

As part of the new agreement, Ocado plans to build six customer fulfillment centers for Lotte by 2028 with the first due to go live in 2025. For the first time, at least some of the warehouses will be multistory. The taller facilities, designed to suit densely populated urban centers, will use Ocado’s new technology that it unveiled earlier in the year comprising lighter grids, more efficient bots and robotic arms able to directly pick products.

Ocado said the majority of additional capital expenditure will come in the year prior to the opening of the first warehouse in 2025.

