(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc said it’s on track to hitting its medium-term targets even as revenue fell and losses widened.

Within four to six years Ocado will reach at least £6.3 billion ($7.6 billion) in revenue and £750 million in earnings, the Hatfield, England-based company said in a statement Thursday. That’s even after reporting a 4% decline in revenue and a first-half pretax loss of £211 million, wider than a year earlier.

Ocado said it expects a doubling of revenue from international fees from retailers that use its technology to run their online businesses. The company stuck to the weaker outlook for its UK grocery venture with Marks & Spencer Group Plc, guiding for sales growth in the low single digits this year.

Ocado Retail, as the joint venture is known, announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Melanie Smith earlier this week after slashing its growth target twice this year. Customers are returning to pre-pandemic shopping habits, buying less online and feeling the strain of the rising cost of living.

Ocado also operates a growing technology licensing business that develops automated warehouses for other grocers. The company raised £875 million through an equity placing and a new credit facility last month to fuel expansion and meet current demands from clients.

Ocado’s stock is down more than 50% since the start of the year.

