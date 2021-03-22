(Bloomberg) -- Progressive activist Nina Turner received a key endorsement from like-minded Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her bid to be a U.S. representative from Ohio.

“Nina is a bold, unapologetic progressive who has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement Monday. “I need her alongside me in Congress in the fight for racial, economic, social, and environmental justice.”

Turner, a former Ohio state senator, earned a national profile as co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential bid and led a progressive group formed after his 2016 presidential bid, Our Revolution.

Turner is running to fill the House seat vacated by newly appointed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

