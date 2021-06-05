Jun 5, 2021
Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Maya Wiley for New York City Mayor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley for New York City mayor in an event at city hall.
“I’m putting Maya number one,” the congresswoman said in her speech, where she talked about Wiley’s experience in grassroots organizing and the importance of maximizing voting decisions in the city’s upcoming ranked-choice election.
