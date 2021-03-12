(Bloomberg) -- New York Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler and other members of the state’s congressional delegation called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.

Ocasio-Cortez and Nadler were joined by Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones in statements Friday urging Cuomo to step down, as pressure builds within the party in the wake of new allegations against the New York governor.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the attorney general, and we believe the 55 members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a joint statement.

Cuomo has refused to relinquish his seat. The Assembly’s judiciary committee is launching an impeachment inquiry that could lead to his removal.

Six women have accused him of sexual misconduct, including several former aides.

