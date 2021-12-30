(Bloomberg) -- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend his statewide ban on evictions to include small businesses.

The outspoken Democrat also suggested that New York should extend rent protections to vulnerable small businesses and that the federal government should step in to help with rents and mortgages nationwide. Under legislation signed this week, New Yorkers suffering from financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic will be protected from evictions and foreclosures until May 1.

“Our priority should be to keep people housed and prevent economic collapse of the family and local small businesses that are the backbone of our communities,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

