(Bloomberg) -- Freshman Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez disputed the notion that there’s been any “fundamental fracture” between the progressive “squad" of lawmakers that she’s a part of and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez and the group’s three other members said in their first joint interview -- which aired Wednesday -- that they’re happy to sit down with Pelosi and work out their differences, which they said stem from Pelosi’s decision last month to post the Senate version of a $4.5 billion border funding bill they said didn’t do enough to rein in Trump on immigration.

“I did feel that singling out on the basis of one vote was creating an opening but that doesn’t mean that we fundamentally disagree or fundamentally disrespect each others position or power or ability to be here,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview with CBS.

The vote Ocasio-Cortez was referring to was on funding for detention facilities at the Mexican border, with the four lawmakers being the only to vote against new money for locking up migrants. Other lawmakers balked and forced the chamber to support a Senate version of the bill.

Republicans and President Donald Trump have tried to tie all Democrats to the progressive -- and at times controversial -- images of Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump has tweeted that they should “go back” to the countries they came from. Three of the lawmakers are U.S.-born and all are American citizens and women of color.

The Democratic-led House responded Tuesday to Trump’s sustained attacks on the lawmakers by taking the extraordinary step of rebuking the president for racism.

The resolution -- backed by all 235 Democrats, four Republicans and one independent -- accused the president of having “legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” a serious accusation that sharply draws the battle lines going into the 2020 elections.

To contact the reporter on this story: Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.