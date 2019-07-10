(Bloomberg) -- Progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump’s administration agree on at least one thing: The Federal Reserve shouldn’t fret about low unemployment sparking inflation.

The Democrat from New York quizzed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the Phillips Curve, a theory that says low unemployment will inevitably bring higher inflation, at a congressional hearing Wednesday. A day earlier, Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow also criticized the idea that there’s a trade-off between low unemployment and stable prices.

Powell agreed the relationship was becoming less relevant, and said the evidence now suggests that the economy can sustain much lower rates of unemployment than previously thought.

“The connection between slack in the economy, or the level of unemployment, and inflation was very strong if you go back 50 years,” he told Congress. “It’s gotten weaker and weaker and weaker to the point where it’s a faint heartbeat.”

After more than a decade of uninterrupted economic growth, the U.S. unemployment rate is currently near a five-decade low at 3.7%. But wages have grown slowly by past standards, while inflation has persistently fallen below the Fed’s 2% target.

That’s not what’s supposed to happen according to the Phillips Curve, a guide to monetary policy makers for decades. Abandoning it could remove an obstacle that’s often raised to policies favored by progressives, like a higher minimum wage.

The two economists tapped lately by Trump for positions on the Fed board also appear to be skeptics. Christopher Waller has said he doesn’t “buy into the Phillips Curve story,” and Kudlow said that Judy Shelton has been “highly critical” of the idea.

